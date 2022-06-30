Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Stranded drivers: Higher gas prices are leading to record calls for roadside assistance

Highway Helper service in Iowa is getting a record number of calls from motorists who are running out of gas. (Source: KCRG)
By Ethan Stein and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The Iowa Department of Transportation believes the increase in gas prices is causing more people to run out of gas on the road.

KCRG reports the transportation department saw a 200% increase in calls from drivers out of gas in April compared to last year, with a 589% increase in March.

Brad Cowdin drives the Highway Helper. The Highway Helper is equipped with two five-gallon gas tanks, allowing drivers free gas to get to the closest station. The truck can also jump cars, fix flat tires and help with other road-based emergencies for free.

Cowdin said he sometimes sees the same people, specifically those living in their cars. They keep the cars running overnight to stay cool and eventually run out of gas the following day.

“If you’re on a fixed income or your budget is tight, $5 for a gallon of gas doesn’t get you a lot,” Cowdin said.

Cowdin’s services are contracted through a company based in New York and are expected to continue with the increased demand.

Before the current surge in gas prices, officials said the most common call from stranded motorists was about flat tires.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
Jakai Dekine was killed on Saturday in Wilmington.
‘I have to see my child in a casket. His mother gets to see him stand before a judge:’ Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence
Julia Olson-Boseman
Judge to rule in county commissioner’s contempt case on July 18
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged with first-degree murder in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

Members of Wilmington’s Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization voted on Wednesday night...
WMPO passes resolution to ask NCDOT to explore future I-685 extension
FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani listens to Russian Foreign Minister...
Envoy: Iran-US nuclear talks in Qatar end without ‘progress’
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53