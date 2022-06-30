Hemp legalization, elevator safety, alcohol bills and more head to Cooper for signature

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Senate on Wednesday sent a bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to keep hemp farmers and sellers in business.

The measure passed little more than 24 hours ahead of a looming deadline that threatened to render the burgeoning industry illegal in the state starting Friday.

It was among a handful of bills that advanced the the governor’s desk on Wednesday as the short session neared adjournment. Lawmakers have hoped to end the session before the July 4 weekend.

The 41-2 vote on hemp ends a high-stakes political drama between the Republican-controlled House and Senate.

