Hemp legalization, elevator safety, alcohol bills and more head to Cooper for signature
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Senate on Wednesday sent a bill to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper to keep hemp farmers and sellers in business.
The measure passed little more than 24 hours ahead of a looming deadline that threatened to render the burgeoning industry illegal in the state starting Friday.
It was among a handful of bills that advanced the the governor’s desk on Wednesday as the short session neared adjournment. Lawmakers have hoped to end the session before the July 4 weekend.
The 41-2 vote on hemp ends a high-stakes political drama between the Republican-controlled House and Senate.
For the full story on WRAL, click here.
