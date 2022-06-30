Senior Connect
Hemp bill heads to Governor’s desk before hemp products, like CBD become illegal in N.C.

Hemp plant at Caprock Family Farms
Hemp plant at Caprock Family Farms(KCBD Video)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The fate of hemp and hemp products is coming down to the wire as both the North Carolina Senate and North Carolina General Assembly passed bills that would prevent the products from once again becoming illegal. State Senator Michael Lee created the bill and is the primary sponsor of it, and although the current session is known as a ‘short session’ the bill has made it through the various levels it needs to in order to become a law.

Senate Bill 455, officially titled, “An act to conform the hemp laws with federal law by permanently excluding hemp from the state controlled substances act,” will do just that, and make hemp legal for farmers and retailers alike.

Hemp products like CBD have been legal in North Carolina for years under the Hemp Pilot Program, but there was a technicality in that program’s enacting legislation that makes the program void once the federal government takes over hemp regulation. That has happened, triggering the clause. But the pilot program was the sole legislation that removed hemp from the state’s controlled substances list.

The program is set to expire on June 30, and if the bill does not get signed into law by Governor Roy Cooper, hemp products would once again be listed as controlled substances.

The legislation also would define hemp.

“‘Hemp’ means the plant Cannabis sativa (L.) and any part of that plant, 11 including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, 12 isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a 13 delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than three-tenths of 14 one percent (0.3%) on a dry weight basis,” the bill reads.

Hemp products are also defined and includes, but not restricted to, products like cloth, cords, seeds and oils made for consumption, this includes products like CBD oils which have become ubiquitous over the past several years.

Although it is from the same plant as illegal marijuana, hemp does not contain high levels of THC, the psychoactive compound found in marijuana that produces the ‘high.’

