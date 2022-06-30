Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Boy, 12, burned over half his body in science experiment explosion

Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns on half of his body...
Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns on half of his body after a science experiment he was working on exploded.(Source: GoFundMe, WLOS via CNN)
By WLOS Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WLOS) - A 12-year-old North Carolina boy and his mother have a long road to recovery after they were both badly burned when a science experiment exploded.

Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized at the Burn Center in Augusta, Georgia, after a science experiment he was working on exploded. He now has second- and third-degree burns on half of his body.

His father, Kyle McKim, says the fiery accident happened Thursday at the family’s Highlands, North Carolina, home.

“It involved a Bunsen burner, and he was using a number of things. Alcohol was in the mix there, and somehow in that process, that got ignited and kinda blew up and back into his face,” Kyle McKim said. “Fortunately, he was wearing protective glasses, which certainly helped, but he was wearing a synthetic shirt, which ended up being a real contributor in the fire staying and trying to get that off, as it kind of melted away.”

Barrett’s mother, Caroline McKim, was also badly burned while trying to save her son.

“Caroline, although she’s yet to believe it, she is a hero, and I think is a lot of the reason that Barrett’s alive,” Kyle McKim said.

GRAPHIC WARNING: This video may contain disturbing content.

It's expected the boy will need several more surgeries and a hospital stay of weeks, if not months. (WLOS, KYLE MCKIM, GOFUNDME, CNN)

Barrett and his mother have a long road to recovery. Both have already undergone at least one surgery, and more are expected. However, the journey has been made easier by a supportive family. The boy’s uncle, Stephen Schlautman, set up a GoFundMe to help out.

“I have never been through a tragedy like this, but I can only imagine the cost and expense. I think everything that we can do would help,” Schlautman said.

Kyle McKim, who has rarely left his son’s hospital bedside, is happy Barrett is still alive and overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

“We’re very grateful the Lord protected him and he’s alive. We continue to pray for healing for his little body and for his future. We know God has a real purpose for him,” he said.

The family is expected to spend several weeks in the hospital, if not months.

Copyright 2022 WLOS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
Jakai Dekine was killed on Saturday in Wilmington.
‘I have to see my child in a casket. His mother gets to see him stand before a judge:’ Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence
Julia Olson-Boseman
Judge to rule in county commissioner’s contempt case on July 18
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged with first-degree murder in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

The North Carolina House and Senate have passed a bill which would require Leland’s annexations...
Bill passes in House and Senate that would tighten Leland’s annexation rules
Search and rescue workers and local residents remove a body from under the rubble of a building...
Russian forces leave Snake Island, keep up eastern assault
Polls indicate a strong majority of Americans disagree with the Supreme Court's decision to...
First Black female justice joins historically unpopular SCOTUS
It's expected the boy will need several more surgeries and a hospital stay of weeks, if not...
GRAPHIC: Boy left with 3rd-degree burns after science experiment explodes