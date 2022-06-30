Freedom School giving kids a safe, educational space for summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Freedom School is a literacy-based program that provides academic and character-building enrichment activities to 3rd through 8th grade students that is completely free due to the donations to the Children’s Defense Fund’s grants.

Freedom School is sponsored by Communities in Schools Cape Fear here in the Wilmington region, and it is a national program with the Children’s Defense Fund.

Across New Hanover County, about 100 high-need students are enrolled in the school, where each morning they enjoy a Harambee, uplifting songs and chants, before students move into classrooms for a specialized curriculum that is designed to counteract summer learning loss.

“We have our IRC time, that is Integrated Reading Curriculum,” Keisha Robinson, project director for Freedom School, explains. “We read books about heroes and heroines. We read books about political figures, black and brown children who have made differences in their lives and the lives of others. We’ve tried to make sure that the students talk about the books talk about what they see in the books and how the books reflect themselves.”

Transportation, breakfast, lunch, snacks and books to take home are no cost to any of the families enrolled. The children receive breakfast and lunch thanks to NHCS nutrition program.

Freedom School’s end goal is for eligible students have a place where they can have fun while cultivating a voice in their involvement with social action and empower them.

“Our biggest thing is that we want our students to know that they can make a difference, just like all members of the community can make a difference,” Robinson states. “We want each of our students to know that their voice is important. And if they use it properly, they can make a difference in themselves, their families, their community, and for all of our future.”

