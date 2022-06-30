Fran’s Fans sets new record, over 2,000 fans donated for area seniors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Thanks to a record setting number of donations, hundreds of seniors in five counties will get relief from the summer heat.

WECT’s annual Fran’s Fans collection drive brought in over 2,000 fans. The event was held June 28 and 29 at five Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in three counties. The fans will be distributed to senior centers in New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus counties.

In addition to the fans that were donated by WECT viewers, Lowe’s Home Improvement’s corporate office donated $2500 to purchase fans.

“Lowe’s aims to make homes safe and accessible for people of all ages,” says Bill Ferimer, store manager of the Lowe’s store in Monkey Junction. “We are grateful to join Fran and WECT again this year to support this critical need.”

40 fans were also donated by R.W. Mason Roofing, LLC in honor of news anchor Frances Weller’s 40th anniversary at WECT. Fran’s Fans was started by Weller over 20 years ago.

The five participating Lowe’s stores held a friendly competition to see which store could collect the most fans. These included the Monkey Junction location, Porter’s Neck, Southport, Surf City and University Centre near UNCW. Monkey Junction beat out the other stores with over 600 fans sold. Southport, which held the lead until the end, came in second.

The true winners are the senior citizens who will receive the donated fans over the next several says.

Last year, Fran’s Fans collected over 1,500 fans. Those fans were also distributed in the five counties.

