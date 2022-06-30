Senior Connect
First Avelo Airlines flight departs from Wilmington to Connecticut

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first Avelo Airlines flight departed from the Wilmington International Airport to the Tweed-New Haven Airport in Connecticut on Thursday, June 30.

Avelo’s first flights to the Orlando International Airport and the Baltimore / Washington International Airport will depart on Friday, July 1. Avelo offers flights starting at $59 with extra fees for amenities such as carry-on bags.

“The early sales are very good. Adding three cities at once, not only New Haven but Baltimore / Washington and Orlando all at once here this summer is a pretty big investment. That’s a lot of seats to cover, but the bookings so far are doing really well,” said Travis Christ from the marketing department at Avelo.

The airline also held a celebration and ribbon cutting at ILM to mark the occasion.

“We’re thankful Avelo Airlines selected Wilmington International Airport and are thrilled to be part of their network expansion,” said Jeffrey Bourk, Airport Director in an Avelo press release.

