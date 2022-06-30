First Alert Forecast: seasonable humidity, building heat heading into July

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a couple of days of spotty, locally beneficial showers and heavy storms, the Cape Fear Region will remain awash in seasonably high humidity as June hands off to July. Your First Alert Forecast gauges the chances that moisture will convert to new showers and storms as near 20% Thursday, 30% Thursday night, and 40% Friday. In between any rainclouds, enough steamy sun ought to be available to swell daily temperatures well into the 80s to locally around 90 - a sentiment which stays valid through the holiday weekend and into next week, by the way.

Tropical Storm Bonnie speeding through the southwestern Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua Thursday and Friday. Should Bonnie remain intact upon passing across Central America this weekend, the system may gain new life - and a new name - in the eastern Pacific. Elsewhere on the Atlantic side of the tropical weather scene: a vigorous disturbance called Invest 95-L will bring locally heavy rain to parts of the western Gulf Coast Thursday and another, looser disturbance clings to low development odds as it churns westward through the central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

