Emergency room vs. urgent care: how do I know where to go?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’ve been in an emergency department at a hospital lately, you know it could take hours or days to be seen, depending on the severity of your situation.

Dr. Andres Afanador is a primary care physician and says it’s crucial to know when you should be in the ER, an urgent care, or primary care office.

Four symptoms to look out for if thinking about heading to the emergency room:

Chest pain and shortness of breath

Stroke symptoms

Seizure symptoms

Major trauma

“There are a number of other factors that will lead to somebody needing to go to the emergency room, like access to care and time,” Dr. Afanador said. “Generally speaking, if you have access to a primary care doctor, I tell people to start there, because if you if you reach out to your primary care doctor with symptoms, they can say to you, you know it’s not an absolute emergency. If you’re having chest pain and shortness of breath with pain radiating down your arm, elephant sitting on your chest, please call 911. If it’s something that you think can wait for the next day, then consider treating your own symptoms at home.”

Minor situations like a sprained ankle or abdominal pain warrant a trip to urgent care.

Dr. Afanador says if you have access to a primary care doctor, you should turn to them first, even if that means a quick phone call.

“I had 23 patients on my schedule today, but I probably managed 30 because they messaged me with questions, and I say, look, based on what you’ve told me, I would try this and this, and if it doesn’t get better, come and make an appointment to see me,” Afanador said. “We also have telehealth options. So, with respect to access to care, I’ve done two video visits today.”

He also noted that not everyone has access to a primary care doctor because of their insurance, financial situation or even location, but at least knowing when to go to the emergency department versus urgent care can help you get the treatment you need in a timely manner.

“Sort of my anecdote that I give people is if this is something that you feel like you could see your primary care doctor for, but it’s after hours, well, that then that’s urgent care appropriate, right? It probably doesn’t need to be handled at the emergency room, where they’re busy focusing on heart attacks and strokes and seizures and major trauma,” Afanador said.

Afanador added that most people simply don’t know what treatment is possible at urgent care clinics, which is why some people automatically think they need to go to the emergency room.

“Sometimes I find that people say, ‘Oh, well, I thought to get an x ray, I had to go to the emergency room’ or ‘I thought to get bloodwork I have to go to the emergency room.’ But turnaround times are different, right? So, in the emergency room, you’re gonna get things immediately, but more often than not, we don’t need things immediately. If it’s one of those emergency scenarios, then yeah, we need to go get it in the ER stat. Right? Whereas if it’s just information and following up on bloodwork and urine tests, you can wait a little bit and we have the capability of doing that right in house.”

Afanador says his biggest message is the importance of getting a primary care physician if you can easily access one and afford it.

“Please try to establish care with the primary care physician if you’re able to. Having access to somebody who knows your medical history is invaluable. We know your information, I know things about you medically, that would help my decision making and taking care of you.”

