Construction begins on new Leland fire station

Yellow construction trucks sit on flattened dirt in preperation for a new fire station. The sky...
Station 51 Groundbreaking(Town of Leland)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has begun construction on the new Fire/Rescue Station 51 at the town’s Municipal Operations Center Campus on 1987 Andrew Jackson Highway NE. Station 51 will be a fully staffed station that replaces the one on Village Road.

“The new location will allow us to distribute our resources throughout the fire district better. Units stationed there will have access to all the major roads, which will assist them in reaching most areas of the district promptly,” Fire Chief Ronnie Hayes said in a press release.

Schematics show the outside of Leland Fire/Rescue Station 51. the building has 8 garages and a...
Plans for Leland Fire/Rescue Station 51(Town of Leland)

The new station will feature four apparatus bays, living accommodations and a dedicated decontamination room for firefighters returning from a fire to reduce the spread of cancer-causing pathogens.

The town contracted the same contractors for this project as they did for Station 53, and construction is expected to last 10 months. You can find the latest updates on the station on the town website.

A schematic shows several garages for trucks, a conference room, training space and living...
Leland Fire/Rescue Station 51 plans(Town of Leland)

