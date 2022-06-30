Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

Daily expenses like food can quickly add up
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - A recent Forbes Advisor survey showed that 54% of Americans said costs have impacted their summer travel plans this year.

With inflation at a historical high, experts like Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the worst thing you can do on a summer trip is underestimate the cost.

Joyce said you need to plan out in advance each day of your trip and estimate how much you might spend out of pocket.  

He said it’s important to think about your destinations and meals and come up with “a daily plan when you’re on vacation.”

Joyce said don’t forget to leave room for spontaneity but try to estimate what your family will spend. 

Finally, he advised using cash instead of credit cards. It can help manage spending and you won’t get the surprise of a large bill when you return home.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
Jakai Dekine was killed on Saturday in Wilmington.
‘I have to see my child in a casket. His mother gets to see him stand before a judge:’ Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence
Julia Olson-Boseman
Judge to rule in county commissioner’s contempt case on July 18
Owner whose dog was fatally shot by Pender deputy settles federal lawsuit
Owner of dog shot by deputy reaches settlement with Sheriff’s Office
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel

Latest News

A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
Tweaked COVID boosters in US must target newer omicron types
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: Man builds eel pit in basement of his house
Federal law enforcement is investigating the New York Police Department’s treatment of sex...
Justice Department to probe work of NYPD sex crimes unit