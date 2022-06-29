Senior Connect
Television show filmed in Wilmington hosting wardrobe sale

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -You have a chance to wear clothes used by the stars of a television show filmed in our community.

Season one of the Fox television series “Our Kind of People” was filmed in the Wilmington area in 2021.

Sadly the show was not renewed for a second season.

But you now have a chance to have a memento, a wardrobe sale scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd will help the show liquidates its’ inventory.

Items being sold include men’s and women’s dress wear, casuals, athletic clothes, shoes, and accessories.

There is also a small selection of boy’s and girl’s clothes.

The sale is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at E-U-E Screen Gems Studios.

Cash and checks are the only payments accepted.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

