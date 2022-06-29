Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Taco Bell tests new items with giant Cheez-Its

Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap...
Taco Bell is testing out the Big Cheez-It Tostada (left) and the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme (right).(Taco Bell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is joining forces with Cheez-Its for two items that are being tested out on the menu at a single location in California.

The first is the Big Cheez-It Tostada, which is made up of a large Cheez-It cracker 16 times the size of a regular one. Topping the super-sized cracker is ground beef, sour cream, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

That’s selling for $2.49.

The second new item is a Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, which substitutes the usual tostada shell with a giant Cheez-It cracker.

It also features the usual ingredients, including ground beef and tomatoes. It’s selling for $4.29.

Right now, these meals are only available for the next two weeks at a Taco Bell in Irvine, California.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on...
Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck
Marcel Robertson, 39, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to a minimum of 5.7 and a maximum of 11.75...
Man pleads guilty to rape, kidnapping in Wilmington
Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged with first-degree murder in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on...
FDA-approved abortion pills see rise in demand
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
Julia Olson-Boseman
County Commissioner in court for possible contempt charge
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives