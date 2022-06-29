Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Breyer to retire Thursday

FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will officially retire Thursday.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Breyer wrote that he would retire at noon, after the Supreme Court issues its last opinions for the current term.

“It has been my great honor to participate as a judge in the effort to maintain our Constitution and the Rule of Law,” Breyer wrote.

Breyer, a nominee of then-President Bill Clinton, has served on the court since 1994.

Breyer will be replaced by Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who was nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate after Breyer announced in January that he’d retire at the end of the term.

“You have nominated and the United States Senate has confirmed the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson to succeed me in the office, and I understand that she is prepared to take the prescribed oaths to begin her service as the 116th member of this Court,” Breyer wrote.

States are jockeying to solidify their abortion policies after the Supreme Court put the issue in their hands.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on...
Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck
Marcel Robertson, 39, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to a minimum of 5.7 and a maximum of 11.75...
Man pleads guilty to rape, kidnapping in Wilmington
Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged with first-degree murder in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is shown with wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side. Barker has...
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized
There is a surge in demand for pregnancy-ending pills since the Supreme Court's ruling on...
FDA-approved abortion pills see rise in demand
FILE - This photo shows Rudy Giuliani and Lev Parnas.
Giuliani associate Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison
Julia Olson-Boseman
County Commissioner in court for possible contempt charge
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
WHO chief: U.S. abortion ruling ‘a setback,’ will cost lives