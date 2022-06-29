Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.

Crews are working to remove the small plane from a retention pond at Pilot’s Ridge.

According to New Hanover County Fire and Rescue said two people were on board the plane and no one was injured.

Both people were out of the plane before first responders arrived on the scene.

The Wilmington Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team also responded to control any fluid leaks from the small plane.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

We have reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more details.

We will keep you updated as soon as more information is released.

