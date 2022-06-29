Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Real estate firm sets challenge for Fran’s Fans

Margaret Rudd Realtors is challenging area real estate firms to buy fans for Fran’s Fan
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - One of the most successful real estate firms in the Oak Island/Southport area has a challenge for other real estate companies. Margaret Rudd Realtors is calling on all real estate companies in the area to match or beat the number of fans they’ve collected for Fran’s Fans.

“We’re up to 233 fans for Fran’s Fans,” says Michael Boswell, an agent with Margaret Rudd Realtors. “So we would like to challenge our other realtor friends and real estate firms on Oak Island and Southport to pitch in and see if we can’t make Southport/Oak Island the store that Fran sold the most fans this year in 2022.”

There are five participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores. People interested in donating fans to Fran’s Fans can simply go into one of those locations, purchase fans and leave them for distribution to senior centers in five counties.

The locations include Lowe’s in Surf City in Pender County, Lowe’s in Southport/Oak Island in Brunswick County, University Centre Lowe’s in Wilmington, Lowe’s in Monkey Junction in Wilmington and Lowe’s in Porter’s Neck in Wilmington.

“Oh I think we’ve got some stiff competition out there,” Boswell says. “I think that REMAX with Robert Carol should be able to scrounge up some agents and write some checks for some fans. I think that Art Skipper, Kim Anderson, if you’re listening, here’s your chance. Jump in the fray and show us what you’ve got.”

Last year, over 1,500 fans were donated for Fran’s Fans. That may be tough to top this year. But Bosewell is confident other real estate companies will pitch in and buy fans.

On Tuesday, over 550 fans were donated between the five stores. The collection drive will continue on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on...
Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck
Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
Marcel Robertson, 39, of Fayetteville, was sentenced to a minimum of 5.7 and a maximum of 11.75...
Man pleads guilty to rape, kidnapping in Wilmington
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged for first degree murder during investigation in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

Brunswick County issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County to take effect...
Brunswick County issues burn ban for unincorporated areas
Fans will be collected at participating Lowe's Home Improvement stores June 28 and June 29.
FRAN’S FANS: Help seniors get relief from the sweltering summer heat
Pathway Home logo
LINC and Pathway Home to hold Basic Needs Drive
"Finding Treasures" by Jan Boland
Franklin Square Gallery announces winners of regional art show