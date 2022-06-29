Real estate firm sets challenge for Fran’s Fans

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - One of the most successful real estate firms in the Oak Island/Southport area has a challenge for other real estate companies. Margaret Rudd Realtors is calling on all real estate companies in the area to match or beat the number of fans they’ve collected for Fran’s Fans.

“We’re up to 233 fans for Fran’s Fans,” says Michael Boswell, an agent with Margaret Rudd Realtors. “So we would like to challenge our other realtor friends and real estate firms on Oak Island and Southport to pitch in and see if we can’t make Southport/Oak Island the store that Fran sold the most fans this year in 2022.”

There are five participating Lowe’s Home Improvement stores. People interested in donating fans to Fran’s Fans can simply go into one of those locations, purchase fans and leave them for distribution to senior centers in five counties.

The locations include Lowe’s in Surf City in Pender County, Lowe’s in Southport/Oak Island in Brunswick County, University Centre Lowe’s in Wilmington, Lowe’s in Monkey Junction in Wilmington and Lowe’s in Porter’s Neck in Wilmington.

“Oh I think we’ve got some stiff competition out there,” Boswell says. “I think that REMAX with Robert Carol should be able to scrounge up some agents and write some checks for some fans. I think that Art Skipper, Kim Anderson, if you’re listening, here’s your chance. Jump in the fray and show us what you’ve got.”

Last year, over 1,500 fans were donated for Fran’s Fans. That may be tough to top this year. But Bosewell is confident other real estate companies will pitch in and buy fans.

On Tuesday, over 550 fans were donated between the five stores. The collection drive will continue on Wednesday.

