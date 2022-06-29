N.C. Senate health committee to consider bill allowing counselors to practice across state lines with a single license

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - On June 29, the N.C. Senate Health Care Committee is set to consider a bill (HB-791) which would enter the state into an interstate counseling compact.

The Counseling Compact is an interstate system which would allow professional counselors to practice in other states in the compact. According to a Counseling Compact release, it is similar in form and function to other license compacts such as the Nurse Licensure Compact, the EMS Compact, the Physical Therapy Compact and the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact.

The compact doesn’t override state license requirements, and state laws would still apply to counselors working from other states. Still, it allows counselors to practice in any of the participating states as long as they meet the uniform licensure requirements set by the compact.

As opposed to needing multiple licenses for multiple states, a counselor in North Carolina with compact privileges could seamlessly practice across state lines with a single license.

The compact has been passed in 15 states so far, but it will take until 2023-2024 for the governing structure to be built up and ready to issue compact privileges. The Licensed Professional Counselors association of North Carolina and the American Counseling Association have voiced their support for the compact.

The bill passed 82-0 in the House last year but had stagnated until it was referred to the Senate Health Care Committee on June 28. The committee will consider the bill on June 29 and report back to the Senate with their recommendation.

