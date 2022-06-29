Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

NC abortion providers prepare for influx in patients as neighboring states enact stricter laws

As Planned Parenthood in Wilmington takes steps to welcome those seeking care, anti-abortion...
As Planned Parenthood in Wilmington takes steps to welcome those seeking care, anti-abortion activists in the community are looking for more restrictions.(WRAL)
By Keenan Willard
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Abortion providers in North Carolina say they’re preparing for an increase in patients from across state lines following new restrictions in neighboring South Carolina.

As Planned Parenthood in Wilmington takes steps to welcome those seeking care, anti-abortion activists in the community are looking for more restrictions.

In the four days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 18 states have banned or restricted abortion care.

On Monday, a judge allowed South Carolina to restrict abortion access after six weeks of pregnancy, with the only exceptions being if the mother’s life was in danger or for rape or incest.

“We absolutely are expecting to see an influx of patients from surrounding states here in North Carolina,” Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokesperson Alison Kiser said.

North Carolina currently allows access to abortion up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

For the full story at WRAL, click here.

Copyright 2022 by Capitol Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Most Read

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on...
Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck
Jakai Dekine was killed on Saturday in Wilmington.
‘I have to see my child in a casket. His mother gets to see him stand before a judge:’ Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged with first-degree murder in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

"Our Kind of People" television show hosting a wardrobe sale on July 2.
Television show filmed in Wilmington hosting wardrobe sale
City of Wilmington job fair.
City of Wilmington holds career fair to help fill nearly 100 vacant positions
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home
Protect your credit score before buying a home