NC abortion providers prepare for influx in patients as neighboring states enact stricter laws

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WRAL) - Abortion providers in North Carolina say they’re preparing for an increase in patients from across state lines following new restrictions in neighboring South Carolina.

As Planned Parenthood in Wilmington takes steps to welcome those seeking care, anti-abortion activists in the community are looking for more restrictions.

In the four days since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, 18 states have banned or restricted abortion care.

On Monday, a judge allowed South Carolina to restrict abortion access after six weeks of pregnancy, with the only exceptions being if the mother’s life was in danger or for rape or incest.

“We absolutely are expecting to see an influx of patients from surrounding states here in North Carolina,” Planned Parenthood South Atlantic spokesperson Alison Kiser said.

North Carolina currently allows access to abortion up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

