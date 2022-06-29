Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

JACKPOT: Man turns $30 scratch-off ticket into $5 million prize

Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.
Torrance Person in North Carolina turned a scratch-off ticket into a $5 million jackpot.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina man recently became a millionaire thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Torrance Person took a chance on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $5 million prize.

Officials said Person won the price while playing the 200X The Cash scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a 7-Eleven store on Greensboro Road in High Point.

The Greensboro resident chose the lump sum option of $3 million. Officials said after taxes, he took home $2,130,309.

According to the North Carolina lottery, the 200X The Cash game debuted in March, offering six top prizes of $5 million and 18 $100,000 prizes.

Lottery officials said ticket sales from scratch-off games raise more than $900 million yearly for education.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500...
Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on...
Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck
Jakai Dekine was killed on Saturday in Wilmington.
‘I have to see my child in a casket. His mother gets to see him stand before a judge:’ Mother speaks out after losing her son to gun violence
New Hanover County Fire and Rescue is responding to a small plane crash off Carolina Beach Road.
Small plane crashes into retention pond in New Hanover Co.
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged with first-degree murder in Greenfield Street shooting

Latest News

Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold
A man is facing charges after pushing a boy off his bike in Deep River.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man charged after pushing boy off bike, police say
FILE - In this March 29, 2020 file photo, White House counsel Pat Cipollone listens as...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former White House counsel Pat Cipollone
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., looks at Pope Francis as he celebrates a Mass on...
Pelosi receives Communion in Vatican despite abortion stance
A couple in Ohio is celebrating 79 years of marriage while also looking forward to turning 100...
Ohio couple celebrates 79 years of marriage