Highway 6: The heat is on for the 37th annual Firefighters Freedom Competition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -When they are not saving lives for the Southport Community, these brave everyday heroes put their skills to the test during the Annual Southport Firefighters Freedom Competition.

“We started this years ago, to bring together camaraderie and brotherhood,” said Southport Fire Department Chief Charles Drew.

After a two-year hiatus, this year’s competition marks the 37th year that the firefighters will suit up and show their skills against other departments for pride, bragging rights and cash.

“Since we haven’t had it for the last two years, we’re looking for a bigger crowd and we’re looking for more participation,” said Chief Drew.

The annual event pays homage to the training methods from years past and tests the skills of the different departments. The competition takes the challenges of physical endurance and teamwork that a firefighter is faced with everyday and adds a fun twist.

“We have five competitive events, some of them are very traditional old-style firefighting techniques, and, this year, we have a new event called donut bowling, where there will be 10 bowling pins set up and they have to unroll the fire hose and hit the bowling pins,” said Chief Drew.

If you want to come out and see the competition or even enter the pie eating competition, head out to Nash Street in Southport from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

