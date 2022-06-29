Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: humid and unsettled

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jun. 28, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington had a high temperature of 84 Tuesday and numerous clouds, clusters of rain, and isolated storms are likely to keep temperatures from getting too extreme this Wednesday, also. Expect an assortment of 70s and lower 80s across the Cape Fear Region through the day.

A seasonably hot high pressure ridge will rebuild for the end of the week and the holiday weekend. Your First Alert Forecast includes upper 80s and lower 90s for daily highs. Chances for passing showers and storms will be low Thursday and Friday and medium over Independence Day weekend, so keep your plans and keep an eye to the sky!

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Two will continue to speed through the far southern Caribbean Sea, skirting northern South America as it goes. Two other tropical disturbances - one in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean and one in the northwestern Gulf of Mexico - have low to medium chances for development by this weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

Though the Carolinas have no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

