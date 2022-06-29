Senior Connect
County Commissioner in court for possible contempt charge

Julia Olson-Boseman
Julia Olson-Boseman(New Hanover County/Flickr)
By Michael Praats
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday for a motion to show cause to explain to a judge why she has not complied with a court order issued to turn over financial records.

Earlier this year a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Olson-Boseman, requiring her to comply with the court order, but the North Carolina State Bar says she has not done that. The NCSB says the former attorney mismanaged client funds and lied to the organization about her handling of the money.

Olson-Boseman said the allegations were a ‘witch hunt’ led by counsel for the NCSB Robert Weston.

Criminal contempt of court is a tool used by the courts as a punishment for failing to comply with a court order and can lead to jail time, fines, or censures.

Olson-Boseman’s hearing is set for 2:30 p.m.

