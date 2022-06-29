City of Wilmington holds career fair to help fill nearly 100 vacant positions

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington held a career fair on Wednesday for the community services and public works departments.

Dozens of applicants showed up at Legion Stadium to learn more about open positions and talk to current employees about what every day might look like in that position.

“The work that they do has a direct impact on the citizens they serve. And so you can see the work that you do and the impact it has on the residents of Wilmington first hand. So, I think that is a big draw over someone that works at a private company,” City of Wilmington’s Assistant HR Director Clayton Roberts said. "

If you were unable to make it to the career fair, you can view open positions here.

“If there is a job they don’t see, they can fill out a job interest card and we will email them when those jobs become available,” Roberts said.

The city currently has about 90 job openings, with half of them in the community services and public works departments.

