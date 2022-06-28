WMPO to discuss request for future I-685 to be extended to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet on June 29 to discuss, among other items, a request for the NCDOT to explore turning a section of US-421 into I-685.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November of last year designated US-421 from I-85 in Greensboro to I-95 in Dunn as a high priority corridor. While plans are being made to designate that area as I-685, the WMPO plans to ask the NCDOT to explore extending I-685 from Dunn to Wilmington.

“The extension of Interstate 685 to Wilmington, North Carolina would connect larger population centers, enhance economic development opportunities, provide an important connection to the Port of Wilmington, improve access between military installations, and provide for an improved evacuation route,” writes the WMPO board in the resolution.

Though this request is the only item on the regular agenda, the WMPO will also discuss plans for a future State Transportation Improvement Program and hear updates from the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority.

You can watch the meeting by joining the Zoom call with the details on the agenda. Previous meeting minutes and agendas are available on the WMPO website.

