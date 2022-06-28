Wilmington Housing Authority cuts per diem payments in half

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents that rely on the Wilmington Housing Authority for weekly income are scrambling today.

WHA announced it would be cutting weekly per diem payments in half for residents displaced from their homes. There has been an ongoing project to renovate WHA housing projects that have become un-livable due to mold and damage from previous hurricanes.

This cut is being done because a new program is needed to save the WHA money for restorations of their projects. “ I like to make sure we have a program with anything that’s sustainable across the board for a long period of time.” says WHA CEO Tyrone Garrett. He also mentions that “Short and sweet doesn’t necessarily always cut it when you’re dealing with families that are impacted”

The typical weekly check for a family of 5 was over $1,000. It will now be half of that for the foreseeable future, due to the amount of displaced families needing weekly assistance.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.