Myrtle Beach teen dies in Brunswick County wreck

Police lights road
According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 17.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - A 17-year-old from Myrtle Beach died in a wreck in Brunswick County on Sunday.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the wreck took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 17.

Officials say a 2022 Dodge Challenger driven by a 16-year-old “was traveling at a very high rate of speed, left the roadway to the right, and struck an embankment. The vehicle then became airborne and rolled end-over-end several times.”

Three teenagers in the backseat, who were not wearing their seatbelts, were ejected from the vehicle.

“The driver and front seat passenger were able to exit the vehicle with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries, and were transported to Grand Strand Hospital,” a news release from the State Highway Patrol states. “Two of the ejected occupants were also transported to Grand Strand Hospital with severe injuries. A 17-year-old female from Myrtle Beach, SC who was ejected passed away on scene. Impairment is suspected of the driver and charges are pending.”

