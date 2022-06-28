Man charged for first degree murder during investigation of Greenfield Street shooting

Senior Connect
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has arrested 25-year-old Malik Delquan Jones for the death of 20-year-old Jakai Dekine around South 11th Street near the Greenfield Street intersection.

Dekine was found and pronounced dead in between two cars with a gunshot wound on Saturday, June 25.

“We are thankful for the dedication and the collaborative efforts of our officers in making this arrest. I also want to thank our community for their continued support,” Chief Donny Williams said in a recent release.

Jones is currently charged with First Degree Murder, Discharging a Firearm in an Enclosure, and Discharging a Firearm in City Limits.

Jonesis currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 910-343-3609. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

