Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Man charged after throwing saw blade through woman’s car window, police say

Ryan Thomas is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an...
Ryan Thomas is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was arrested in Oklahoma after throwing a saw blade through a vehicle’s back window, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call about a potential shooting Sunday evening. When they arrived at the scene, Ryan Thomas told officers he had been shot.

Police said they noticed a cut on Thomas’ ear, but he refused treatment from paramedics.

A woman on the scene told officers that Thomas had approached her car and opened her passenger door. She said Thomas threw something in her vehicle, spit on her, then started cursing. As she drove away, Thomas threw a circular saw blade through her back window, police said.

Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.
Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.(Tulsa Police Department)

The woman was not injured.

Police said Thomas admitted to throwing the saw blade. He also claimed the woman had previously tried to break into his home, which officers said they found to be untrue. According to jail records, Thomas is homeless.

Thomas was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $20,000, jail records show.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
44-year-old Carolina Beach resident Joseph Matthew Johnson was declared missing on November 27,...
Boat belonging to local missing person found in Azores archipelago
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street
WPD identifies victim in fatal shooting on S. 11th Street
As a precaution, the sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team responded to...
Sheriff’s office: ‘Suspicious package’ near courthouse turns out to be trash
Neighbors are on edge after a deadly shooting happened near their homes on what was supposed to...
Neighbors fearful after deadly Saturday night shooting

Latest News

In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at...
Aviation pioneer: Amelia Earhart to be honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
Wilmington Housing Authority cuts per diem payments in half
Wilmington Housing Authority cuts per diem payments in half
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged for first degree murder during investigation of Greenfield Street shooting
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal