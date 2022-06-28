Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

LINC and Pathway Home to hold Basic Needs Drive

"Pathway Home, Showing You The Way"
Pathway Home logo(Pathway Home)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leading Into New Communities and Pathway Home will hold a Basic Needs Drive to collect donations at the MLK Community Center on July 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Pathway Home has been created to give those who are incarcerated something different to look forward to upon reentry. If a person doesn’t know anything different, how are they to do anything different? We are helping to pave a pathway to their success,” said Yolanda Bostic Peer Support Specialist for Linc, Inc. Pathway Home program and Basic Needs Drive Coordinator.

The drive will collect clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products, non-perishable food, small kitchen essentials and gift cards. Donations will support the Pathway Home program, which helps people who are returning from prison or jail to get the employment, support and supplies they need to reenter their community. The program is a collaboration between LINC and Cape Fear Community College.

You can learn more about Pathway Home and LINC on their website. For questions about the drive, contact Yolanda Bostic at 910-421-3082 or ybostic@lincnc.org. If you can’t make it to the drive, you can make donations at the website or drop them off at LINC at 801 Princess Street in Wilmington on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
44-year-old Carolina Beach resident Joseph Matthew Johnson was declared missing on November 27,...
Boat belonging to local missing person found in Azores archipelago
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street
WPD identifies victim in fatal shooting on S. 11th Street
As a precaution, the sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team responded to...
Sheriff’s office: ‘Suspicious package’ near courthouse turns out to be trash
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Fans will be collected at participating Lowe's Home Improvement stores June 28 and June 29.
FRAN’S FANS: Help seniors get relief from the sweltering summer heat
"Finding Treasures" by Jan Boland
Franklin Square Gallery announces winners of regional art show
As construction wraps up on Howe Street ahead of the holiday weekend, Southport businesses are...
Highway 6: Howe Street reopens ahead of holiday weekend, NC Fourth of July Festival
Crowds celebrate the festival
Events, performances and activities scheduled for the NC 4th of July Festival schedule