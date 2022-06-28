LINC and Pathway Home to hold Basic Needs Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leading Into New Communities and Pathway Home will hold a Basic Needs Drive to collect donations at the MLK Community Center on July 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Pathway Home has been created to give those who are incarcerated something different to look forward to upon reentry. If a person doesn’t know anything different, how are they to do anything different? We are helping to pave a pathway to their success,” said Yolanda Bostic Peer Support Specialist for Linc, Inc. Pathway Home program and Basic Needs Drive Coordinator.

The drive will collect clothing, shoes, personal hygiene products, non-perishable food, small kitchen essentials and gift cards. Donations will support the Pathway Home program, which helps people who are returning from prison or jail to get the employment, support and supplies they need to reenter their community. The program is a collaboration between LINC and Cape Fear Community College.

You can learn more about Pathway Home and LINC on their website. For questions about the drive, contact Yolanda Bostic at 910-421-3082 or ybostic@lincnc.org. If you can’t make it to the drive, you can make donations at the website or drop them off at LINC at 801 Princess Street in Wilmington on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.