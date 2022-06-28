Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

LAPD officer dies during training to ‘simulate a mob,’ family claims

The LAPD officer died during a training exercise. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/LAPPL/HANDOUT PHOTOS/LAW OFFICES OF GOLDBERG AND GAGE/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - The family of a fallen Los Angeles Police Department officer said they want answers regarding his death.

Houston Tipping died last month of neck injuries suffered during training. According to a wrongful death claim filed against the city, he had been beaten by fellow officers in an exercise meant to “simulate a mob,” the Associated Press reported.

He was hurt May 26 and died three days later. Tipping, an LAPD officer who regularly patrolled parts of the San Fernando Valley, was 32 years old.

Shirley Huffman hired an attorney to find out what happened to her son, and they filed notice of claim against the city Friday, which can be a precursor to a lawsuit.

“There were injuries to multiple areas of Houston’s body. Two sides of his head, one side of his head needed staples to close the cuts and bleeding, and the other side was swelling,” attorney Bradley Gage said.

Huffman claimed her son suffered multiple breaks to his neck, the AP said.

In addition to the claim against the city, a public records act request has also been filed. The family is seeking videotapes the LAPD reportedly filmed during the training.

“I know that we’ve had silence from the department as to what happened, how it happened, why it happened. So I don’t know, but I’m going to find out,” Gage said.

Tipping was with the department for five years before he lost his life.

His exact cause of death is unknown, the family attorney saying he has yet to see an autopsy report.

A funeral service for Tipping was held Wednesday. The department is not commenting on the legal claim filed, but only on Tipping himself.

“Houston, in his short 32 years, showed us all there is right and good among us,” LAPD Chief Michael Moore said.

Tipping’s career to serve - to give - didn’t end in death. His organs were all donated.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
44-year-old Carolina Beach resident Joseph Matthew Johnson was declared missing on November 27,...
Boat belonging to local missing person found in Azores archipelago
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street
WPD identifies victim in fatal shooting on S. 11th Street
As a precaution, the sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team responded to...
Sheriff’s office: ‘Suspicious package’ near courthouse turns out to be trash
Neighbors are on edge after a deadly shooting happened near their homes on what was supposed to...
Neighbors fearful after deadly Saturday night shooting

Latest News

In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Amelia Earhart, one of the most famous pilots in aviation history, will be getting a statue at...
Aviation pioneer: Amelia Earhart to be honored with statue at U.S. Capitol
Wilmington Housing Authority cuts per diem payments in half
Wilmington Housing Authority cuts per diem payments in half
Man charged after shooting at Greenfield Street
Man charged for first degree murder during investigation of Greenfield Street shooting
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal