Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Department of Justice is preparing to take a closer look at last month’s fatal shooting rampage in Uvalde, Texas.

According to a Justice Department spokesperson, the “critical incident review team” will start its first on-site visit to Robb Elementary School this week.

Officials will conduct interviews, investigate documents and collect other relevant information.

They said the goal is to create a full understanding of what led to the May 24 incident that resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers as police officers waited for more than an hour to enter the classroom.

The Justice Department performed similar reviews after the 2015 shooting in San Bernardino and the Pulse nightclub the following year.

The Texas Public Safety Director says there's "compelling evidence" that the law enforcement response to the massacre was a failure. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
44-year-old Carolina Beach resident Joseph Matthew Johnson was declared missing on November 27,...
Boat belonging to local missing person found in Azores archipelago
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street
WPD identifies victim in fatal shooting on S. 11th Street
As a precaution, the sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team responded to...
Sheriff’s office: ‘Suspicious package’ near courthouse turns out to be trash
Neighbors are on edge after a deadly shooting happened near their homes on what was supposed to...
Neighbors fearful after deadly Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas
Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is seen...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Jan. 6 panel to hear from aide in Trump’s White House who saw burned documents
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
The LAPD officer died during a training exercise.
Fallen officer's family files wrongful death lawsuit