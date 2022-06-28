Get Fit with 6: July Challenge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we’re using ankle weights for exercises that help strengthen your inner and outer thighs, core, glutes. You can find ankle weights priced anywhere from $10 and up. You can also do these exercises without weights.
Knee High Kickbacks
- Lay down on your side with hand on your head on laying on your arm
- One leg rests on the floor, the other is raised as high as you can go
- Bend the leg in the air back to your glutes and then stretch all the way out again
- Keep your foot flexed
Leg Crossovers
- Get into either a straight arm plank position or plank with your knees on the ground
- Take one leg out to the side and tap the floor with your toe
- Lift your leg up and over to tap the floor on the other side with your toe
- Repeat
Knee to Chest Kickbacks
- Choose one of the positions from the leg crossover exercise
- Bring one knee into the chest then out and up
- Keep foot flexed
- You can also bring your head in with your knee then out
Alternate legs and repeat
