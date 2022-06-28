Senior Connect
Get Fit with 6: July Challenge

Get Fit with 6: July Challenge
Get Fit with 6: July Challenge
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month we’re using ankle weights for exercises that help strengthen your inner and outer thighs, core, glutes. You can find ankle weights priced anywhere from $10 and up. You can also do these exercises without weights.

Knee High Kickbacks

- Lay down on your side with hand on your head on laying on your arm

- One leg rests on the floor, the other is raised as high as you can go

- Bend the leg in the air back to your glutes and then stretch all the way out again

- Keep your foot flexed

Leg Crossovers

- Get into either a straight arm plank position or plank with your knees on the ground

- Take one leg out to the side and tap the floor with your toe

- Lift your leg up and over to tap the floor on the other side with your toe

- Repeat

Knee to Chest Kickbacks

- Choose one of the positions from the leg crossover exercise

- Bring one knee into the chest then out and up

- Keep foot flexed

- You can also bring your head in with your knee then out

Alternate legs and repeat

Get Fit with 6
Get Fit with 6(Source: WECT)
Get Fit with 6: July Challenge
Get Fit with 6: July Challenge(Source: WECT)

