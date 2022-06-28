Senior Connect
Franklin Square Gallery announces winners of regional art show

"Finding Treasures" by Jan Boland
"Finding Treasures" by Jan Boland
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Franklin Square Gallery announced the winners of its 2022 Summer Regional Art Show in a press release. The 150-piece exhibition opened on June 27 and can be visited until July 23.

Jan Boland’s “Finding Treasures” won the first place award in the 2-D category, Carole Hickey’s “On the Edge” won the second place award and Bev Haley’s “Lovely Lily” won the third place award.

An impressionistic watercolor painting shows murky blues and purples cut through with a white...
"On the Edge" by Carole Hickey won second place(Carole Hickey The Franklin Square Gallery)
"Lovely Lily" by Bev Haley
"Lovely Lily" by Bev Haley(Bev Haley, Franklin Square Gallery)

As for the 3-D category, “Pipeline Crew Vacation” by Linda Drye won first place, “Out of the Pit” by Joyce Grazetti won second and “Geometric Bowl” by Deborah Appleby won third.

"Pipeline Crew Vacation" by Linda Drye
"Pipeline Crew Vacation" by Linda Drye(Linda Drye, Franklin Square Gallery)

An awards reception will be held at the gallery on July 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the gallery invites the public to attend and meet the artists.

You see the full exhibition at the Franklin Square Gallery, 130 E. West Street in Franklin Square Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Guests can also purchase any of the pieces in the show.

Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
