First Alert Forecast: humid but cooler under clouds

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Jun. 27, 2022
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A sluggish summer cold front will focus moisture on the Cape Fear Region through midweek. Through Wednesday, your First Alert Forecast features widespread clouds, scattered showers, and isolated heavier storms. Localized ponding will be possible but, given lots of recent dry weather, most grounds ought to readily accept the raindrops. The grayer skies will help provide some “natural air conditioning” on these days of Fran’s Fans annual fan drive at participating Lowe’s Home Improvement centers: expect daytime temperatures in the 70s to, at most, lower and middle 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats right now. However, your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring disturbances that have chances to develop tropically: one in the western Gulf of Mexico and another in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two also remains operative and the official National Hurricane Center forecast develops it into a named storm, Bonnie, by midweek. “Potential Bonnie”, as it were, is caught in a strong westerly flow at a very low latitude and will likely bring a quick round of squalls to the southern Caribbean coastline in the coming days.

Catch your seven-day forecast, out to the 4th of July, here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook past the holiday weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

The heart of Atlantic Hurricane Season is coming soon. Read and heed the comprehensive wect.com/hurricane to stay prepared.

