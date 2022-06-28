Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Chef Vivian Howard has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home.

Howard is best known for her PBS show “A Chef’s Life,” in which she won an Emmy.

WITN is told the first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 at locations in Kinston (outside Chef & The Farmer, 120 W. Gordon St.), Bald Head Island (outside Noonie Doodle Sweets & Treats, 6 Maritime Way), and Emerald Isle (where the location is soon to be announced) by July 1st.

The entrees, snacks, sides, and desserts will be available for purchase in a convenient ready-to-eat or heat-and-eat format for fans of Howard, who has restaurants in both North and South Carolina. Prices range from $30 to $75.

“Viv’s Fridge was born out of a desire while I was on my own family vacations to not have to cook or dine out every night. I wanted delicious food with less effort and expense. That’s why the first Viv’s Fridges will be located in North Carolina vacation destinations or along the way to them,” Howard said.

“These last few years made me take a hard look at my restaurant operations. I realized my business would be more sustainable if we were less dependent upon the limited number of hours our restaurants are open. As a cuisine-driven restaurant, I wanted to expand our reach without expanding our footprint.”

