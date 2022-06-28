Demand for Plan B pills surges following Supreme Court ruling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The monumental Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade last week is now leading to a surge in demand for emergency contraceptive pills, also known as “Morning After” or “Plan B” pills.

Demand is so high that CNN reports CVS and Rite Aid have placed limits on how many a customer can buy. Both stores say each person is limited to three pills.

Some are rushing to pharmacies, both in-person and online, in order to get these pills that can, in some women, prevent a pregnancy.

Quinn O’Donovan, who lives in Charlotte, says her mother bought her daughters Plan B pills in response to Friday’s ruling, just in case.

“My mom actually bought four of the plan B pills for us just to keep at the house. And I think that’s something that a lot of people are doing right now just to make sure that they are fully protected and that they do have that option,” she explained.

Whether or not they’ll need the pills or not, some say they’re just concerned about further restrictions in the future.

Different from abortion pills, emergency contraceptives have FDA approval and are used to prevent a pregnancy from happening in the first place.

While there is a sudden demand for Plan B pills, this is not necessarily a shortage.

It’s also important to mention that “Plan B” doesn’t work for all women. Pharmacists say if you’re over a certain body weight, you should try other over-the-counter options.

