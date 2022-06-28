Death investigation under way after body recovered from Banks Channel

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A death investigation is under way after a body was recovered Monday from Banks Channel.

According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of Waynick Blvd. just before 5 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation that followed, resulted in the officers establishing a perimeter and calling for the assistance of EMS, the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, the US Coast Guard and, the NHC Sheriff’s Office Boat and Dive Teams,” a WBPD news release states. “After a careful and coordinated search, a body was recovered from Banks Channel.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and later transported to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The victim has been identified and the family has been notified.”

