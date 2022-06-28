Senior Connect
City of Wilmington moving forward with plans to sell former WAVE Transit site

City staff is seeking bids to have structures demolished on the 1.5-acre property located at 1110 Castle St.(City of Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is moving forward with plans to sell the former site of a WAVE Transit facility.

City staff is seeking bids to have structures demolished on the 1.5-acre property located at 1110 Castle St.

“Staff has issued a request for proposals solicitation for the procurement of asbestos abatement and the demolition of two vacant warehouse buildings, a fuel canopy, and an above ground fuel tank on the site,” city officials said in a news release. “Proposals will be accepted until July 21, 2022.

“Concurrently, Wilmington City Council will vote to authorize the sale of the property through a sealed bid process, which allows the city to reject the highest bid if it is not satisfactory. Proceeds from the sale will be used for affordable housing.”

The site previously served as WAVE Transit’s operations and maintenance facility before being released back to the city in June 2015 when WAVE left the property.

City officials say the property sustained major damage during Hurricane Florence in 2018 and that environmental studies of the site found lead, asbestos, mold, and soil contamination.

