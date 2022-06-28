Senior Connect
Brunswick County issues burn ban for unincorporated areas

Brunswick County issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County to take effect...
Brunswick County issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County to take effect on Tuesday, June 28 at 5 p.m.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County issued a burn ban for unincorporated areas of Brunswick County to take effect on Tuesday, June 28 at 5 p.m. The county also recommends against personal fireworks for this Independence Day in favor of professional fireworks displays.

Per a county release:

Fire Marshal Andrew Thompson reminds residents that all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County. An unincorporated area is an area not within a city or town’s limits. The burn ban does not apply to charcoal or gas grills provided fire safety precautions are taken.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for North Carolina, Brunswick County is experiencing moderate drought conditions in addition to a moderate fire danger index rating from the North Carolina Forest Service. The current and future weather forecast models indicate conditions that are not favorable to open burning.

If you are located in a city of town, contact your local municipal official related to the burn ban.

Because of these conditions, officials recommend individuals avoid using personal fireworks this Independence Day weekend and consider attending professional fireworks displays instead. More details on displays and fireworks safety tips from the Fire Marshal’s Office are at brunswickcountync.gov/fireworks-safety.

The burn ban will remain in place until further notice. For questions about the burn ban, contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910.253.2021

