After federal court blocks Juul ban, health experts talk lasting effects of vaping

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Juuls are once again allowed on the shelves after a federal court temporarily blocked the FDA’s ban on them.

One health expert says, that doesn’t mean you should go running to the store to buy one.

“In one pod it can contain as much as 20 cigarettes in one pod,” said Alyssa Dittner with Novant Health. “So, a lot of people really lose track of how much they’re smoking. So it’s definitely not safer.”

Even though Juuls are the brand that is proposed to be banned, there are plenty of others for people to choose from. Those brands have been previously authorized by the FDA, saying that they have taken measures to keep the younger generations from using them.

Dittner says that even though they aren’t technically cigarettes, they can have the same damaging effects on young people.

“The adolescent brain and the lungs, they really aren’t fully developed until about the age of 25,” she says. “So not only do e-cigarettes contain the chemical that causes irreversible lung damage, but it also effects the brain’s function and impacts the attention and memory.”

Many people consider vaping as a better alternative to smoking cigarettes, but that’s not always the case.

“But with the e-cigarettes, I feel like you’re more able to, you know, do it in your room or the bathroom at school,” said Juul User Reese Fanjoy. “It’s just a lot more convenient.”

Dittner says her advice to keep the younger generations away from the vaping craze is for parents to warn their children about the dangers no matter how old they are.

“So, just really instilling that in at a young age and letting them know that it’s not acceptable,” she says. “It’s not something that, you know, there’s lots of other things that you can do besides getting addicted to nicotine.”

