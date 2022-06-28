Senior Connect
30 cats, including kittens, rescued from feces-filled home, report says

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in Pocahontas County.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A nonprofit animal shelter in Iowa rescued multiple cats living in filthy and unhealthy conditions this week.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports it removed 30 cats, including kittens, from a home in Pocahontas County.

KCRG reports the animals were found in a hot, filthy house without food or water. The home also did not have electricity during a time when temperatures were in the 80s and 90s.

Representatives with the nonprofit said the smell of urine hit its team immediately when they arrived. They reported finding feces, urine and trash covering the floors and countertops within the home.

“Many of the cats and kittens were thin with ear infections, fleas and skin infections,” the organization shared in a news release. “The two mother cats were nursing litters of kittens, and they would not have survived much longer in the heat and filth without food or water.”

The nonprofit said an investigation continues with the animals receiving medical care.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

