“The Summer I Turned Pretty” returns to Wilmington to film second season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The romantic drama “The Summer I Turned Pretty” is returning to Wilmington to film its second season.

The series premiered on June 17 on Amazon Prime Video with seven episodes and has since received generally positive reviews. The crew will begin filming in July according to a filming permit application.

The series showrunners are Gabrielle Stanton and Jenny Han, the author of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” The IMDB summary describes the series as, “A love triangle between one girl and two brothers. A story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.”

