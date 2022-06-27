Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious package near courthouse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday morning after a suspicious package was located near the courthouse in downtown Wilmington.

The sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team is on the scene near the corner of Princess and Third streets.

Third Street has been shut down between Princess and Market streets.

The courthouse still is open at this time.

Stay with this story as we gather more information.

The @NewHanoverSO EOD unit is on scene right now and the bomb disposal robot is on the ground. Third Street between Market and Princess are blocked off but the courthouse is still open. @wectnews pic.twitter.com/fcYRFAzmWJ — Michael Praats (@michael_praats) June 27, 2022

