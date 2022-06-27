Senior Connect
Sheriff’s office investigating suspicious package near courthouse

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday morning after a suspicious package was located near the courthouse in downtown Wilmington.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Monday morning after a suspicious package was located near the courthouse in downtown Wilmington.

The sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team is on the scene near the corner of Princess and Third streets.

Third Street has been shut down between Princess and Market streets.

The courthouse still is open at this time.

Stay with this story as we gather more information.

