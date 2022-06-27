New Hanover County Health and Human Services will host Medicaid Health Fair in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Health and Human Services are hosting a Medicaid Health Plan and Resource Fair from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, at the HHS building by 1650 Greenfield Street.

Residents can take the opportunity to speak with Medicaid health plan representatives and other county partners about benefits and enrollment information for Medicaid beneficiaries.

The event will also highlight the Healthy Opportunities Program, a free program for eligible Medicaid recipients, to provide information from fruit and vegetable vouchers, cooking classes, and nutrition services.

Other safety information, such as COVID-19 information and health equity outreach, car seat checks, child passenger safety demonstrations, and more will be present at the fair.

The event will be outside of the main entrance to the HHS building, or, if it rains rain, inside the building, and attendees will be instructed where to go.

Participants will be able to enjoy refreshments from Latin Foodies and Sunset Slush during the event.

