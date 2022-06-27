Senior Connect
New Hanover County democrats to seek replacement candidate after Minnicozzi withdraws

Democrats in New Hanover County need to find a replacement for Jason Minnicozzi, the party’s nominee to run for state senate in District 7 who has announced his decision to withdraw from the race.(Jason Minnicozzi | WECT)
By Jon Evans
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Democrats in New Hanover County need to find a replacement for Jason Minnicozzi, the party’s nominee in the state senate race in District 7. Minnicozzi released a statement saying he is withdrawing from the race, where he would have faced incumbent Sen. Michael Lee in the November General Election.

According to Andre Brown, the New Hanover County Democratic Party Chairman, the process for selecting a candidate to fill Minnicozzi’s spot on the ballot begins with calling a meeting of the county party’s Executive Committee. Members will discuss, nominate and then vote on the individual who will run against Sen. Lee in November. Brown said that meeting would likely take place between this Friday, July 1, and the middle of next week.

Minnicozzi, who last year originally declared his intention to oppose Congressman David Rouzer in the 2022 election, changed course this March, and instead filed for the state senate race. The following is the statement Minnicozzi released announcing his decision to withdraw:

“When I began my campaign for State Senate 4 months ago, I committed to the voters of the 7th District that I was “in it to win it.”. Over the last several weeks, it has become clear to me that the Republican Party apparatus intends to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to drown out my message of hope and renewal, and instead resort to their old political playbook of negativity and debasement.

Despite the overwhelming support I have received from the residents of the 7th District, it is apparent to me that my campaign simply does not have the financial resources necessary to counter the Republican attacks that are coming. In short, I have come to the difficult conclusion that my campaign will not have the financial resources to “win it.”

It is crucial that we direct our resources towards preventing a Republican super majority from being elected. The residents of the 7th District and the State of North Carolina deserve a candidate who has the financial resources to counter the Republican attack machine. I cannot in good faith continue to divert resources away from those efforts. Regrettably, it is clear to me that I must step aside and withdraw as the Democratic nominee for the North Carolina State Senate, District 7, in order to help advance that goal.

We must do all that we can to prevent a Republican super majority from taking over the State Senate. There is simply too much at stake. I am hopeful that the candidate who takes my place will have the financial support to do all that is necessary to take on my opponent, and I am committed to doing whatever I can to support whoever that candidate may be.

It has been the privilege of my lifetime to run for the State Senate. I am incredibly proud of the work I have done representing the indigent and in helping to achieve equity in our judicial system. Although 2022 has proven not to be my time for a run for elective office, I am incredibly thankful for the support I have received and I am hopeful that the people of North Carolina and the residents of the 7th District will welcome me again when the time is right.” – Jason Minnicozzi

WECT will update this story with information on the meeting of New Hanover County Democratic Party’s Executive Committee, and the members vote to select a new candidate.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

