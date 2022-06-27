Senior Connect
Neighbors fearful after deadly Saturday night shooting

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors are on edge after a deadly shooting happened near their homes on what was supposed to be a quiet Saturday night.

Lonnie Baker and Julie Roe were at home with their front door cracked open when it happened. At first, they thought it was fireworks being set off ahead of the holiday weekend. It wasn’t until a few minutes later that they realized there had been a shooting.

Police say they found the victim on South 11th Street near the Greenfield Street intersection. Officers tried giving him CPR until EMS arrived but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Roe says she recognized the man: 20-year-old Jakai Dekine.

“That boy, we’ve seen him standing out there but he don’t bother nobody, you know,” said Roe. “So it was a shock.”

Roe says she feels for the man’s heartbroken family but she’s also worried about her own safety, now.

“When I was growing up, we left our doors unlocked, you know?” said Roe. “You don’t do that no more.”

Baker and Roe say police left evidence markers just outside their front door as they were investigating Saturday night. Now, they hope it’s a matter of when -- not if -- they find the shooter.

“Oh, I know they’re going to catch the guy,” said Baker. “I guarantee that. Somebody will tell on him and he will go to jail. That’s a given fact right there.”

Until then, they hope they can find a way to feel safe in their own home.

“I think it’s going to get worse,” said Roe. “That’s the scary part.”

It’s unclear if WPD has a suspect in mind as they’re still investigating. If you have any information on what happened, you’re asked to contact the police department at 910-343-3609. If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC, add a space, and type your information or use the Wilmington NC PD app.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

