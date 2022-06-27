NCDOT: Speed limit reduced for portion of Seaside Road in Brunswick Co.

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The speed limit for a section of Seaside Road in Brunswick County recently was reduced.

“More than 2 miles of the road between U.S. 17 and Old Georgetown Road was lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph,” the N.C. Department of Transportation stated in a news release. “The N.C. Department of Transportation installed new signs last week.

“After a citizen inquired, the department investigated the roadway and its crashes and based on federal guidelines, determined a reduced speed was warranted to improve safety.”

