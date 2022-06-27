Highway 6: Howe Street reopens ahead of holiday weekend, NC Fourth of July Festival

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - As construction wraps up on Howe Street ahead of the holiday weekend, Southport businesses are bustling with activity as they prepare for the North Carolina 4th of July Festival.

Duck Duck Goose, which is located just off of Howe Street, is pretty busy during the summer.

“We’re a gift shop and a souvenir kind of place so people like to come in, look around and buy something that reminds them of Southport,” said Kathy McVeigh, owner of Duck Duck Goose.

But with construction blocking their way lately, it’s been a struggle to get shoppers through the doors.

“Being a salon, our clients expect to park right out front so they had to park a little bit farther down the street and walk a couple blocks,” said Maria Titchner, owner of Blue Moon Salon.

Today cars are back to cruising down Howe Street and customers are back in stores.

“We are very happy that it’s done in time for the summer traffic, which is a big time for us,” McVeigh said.

Also a big time for businesses? The 4th of July Festival which is making its return this weekend.

“We’re very excited and you can tell all the people around are very excited. I mean, there are so many in town now and we’re looking forward to it,” said Candace Hass, an employee at Poiema Salon.

