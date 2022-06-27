Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: needed rain chances swinging up

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! A sluggish summer cold front will sag south into the Cape Fear Region and stamp rain chances on your First Alert Forecast: 20% Monday, 40% Monday night, 60% Tuesday, 40% Tuesday night, and 50% Wednesday. Severe storms do not look especially likely, but we will watch any cells closely. Hopefully, meaningful rainfall will eventually reach all gardens, fields, and ponds as June started wet, but, lately, has not been so much. Before the higher rain chance periods, temperatures ought to peak in the upper 80s and lower 90s Monday; cooler upper 70s to middle 80s are more probable Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thankfully, the Carolinas have no definable tropical storm threats right now. However, your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring tropical disturbances that have chances to develop: particularly one in the western Gulf of Mexico and another in the deep tropical Atlantic Ocean. The latter feature is unusually healthy for its location this early in Atlantic Hurricane Season and many computer models suggest it will further organize in the Caribbean Sea late this week. The next storm name on the list is Bonnie - yes, the same name as a strong hurricane that struck the Cape Fear Region in July of 1996.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook past the holiday weekend with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

The heart of Atlantic Hurricane Season is coming soon. Read and heed the comprehensive wect.com/hurricane to stay prepared.

