Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

CEO’s killing marks this city’s first homicide since 2008

A CEO was killed in the first homicide in Fairfax City, Virginia, since July 2008. (SOURCE: WUSA)
By Evan Koslof
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (WUSA) – The murder of a CEO in Fairfax City, Virginia marks the first homicide the city has seen in 14 years.

Police in Fairfax got the call just before 3 a.m. on Friday about a shooting. When they arrived at the home, officers found 32-year-old Gret Glyer dead inside.

Police said another adult resident of the home was the person who called 911. Two young kids were also inside the home at the time of the 911 call.

Police said the back door of the home was open when they arrived, but they have not identified a suspect nor a motive for the murder.

Glyer’s family said he was the CEO for a company called Donorsee, a giving platform which describes its mission as to “help the world’s poorest.” Glyer wrote on the company website that he found his love for giving on a trip to Malawi, Africa.

His last tweet ever, which was sent Thursday evening, reads, “The day we end extreme poverty, we will throw the world’s biggest party. It will be one of the greatest days of humankind.”

Neighbors were shocked to hear about the shooting.

“We certainly never think it’s going to happen in our neighborhood,” one neighbor said. “But unfortunately, this is America, and the proliferation of guns, and the level of violence we all experience is just unacceptable. And it can happen everywhere.”

A post on Donorsee’s Facebook page called Glyer a “shining light that has brought hope and joy to everyone and everything he touched.”

According to police, this was the first homicide in Fairfax City since July 2008.

Copyright 2022 WUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
17-year-old shot early Saturday morning in Wilmington
Abandoned Boats creating problems on the water
Abandoned boats creating problems on the water
44-year-old Carolina Beach resident Joseph Matthew Johnson was declared missing on November 27,...
Boat belonging to local missing person found in Azores archipelago
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Greenfield Street
WPD identifies victim in fatal shooting on S. 11th Street
As a precaution, the sheriff’s office’s E.O.D. (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) team responded to...
Sheriff’s office: ‘Suspicious package’ near courthouse turns out to be trash

Latest News

Students get lunch of homemade pizza and Caesar salad at the Albert D. Lawton Intermediate...
Families brace for changes to pandemic-era free school meals
A woman who identified herself as Jada chants into a bullhorn outside the California Capitol...
Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sets off new court fights
Michael Early Kelly, seen here in early 2018, would eventually plead guilty to over 50 charges,...
Judge to consider NHCS’ request for delay in teacher sex abuse trial
A new survey released Monday found that an Independence Day cookout will cost Americans 17%...
A 4th of July cookout will cost you 17% more this year, survey finds